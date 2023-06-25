Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.