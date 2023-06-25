Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.