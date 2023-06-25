Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.3% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

