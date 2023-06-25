Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

CPRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock worth $2,481,770. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

