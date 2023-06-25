Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $234.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average is $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

