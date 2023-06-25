Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.