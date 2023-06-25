Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CVR opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

