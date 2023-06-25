Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE CVR opened at $26.11 on Friday.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

