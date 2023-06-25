CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 322,220 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,220 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.