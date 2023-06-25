CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CIR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $977.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.15.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $703,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

