Citigroup Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $130.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

