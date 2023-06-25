ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,558 shares of company stock worth $61,868. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

