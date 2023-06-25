Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 924,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $1,382,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

