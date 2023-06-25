Comparing UCB (UCBJY) & Its Competitors

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 479 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 6,485.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get UCB alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UCB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 999 2626 8370 96 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.48%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 130.78%. Given UCB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UCB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares UCB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 59.77 UCB Competitors $292.50 million $22.33 million -90.83

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -1,079.39% -100.67% -29.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.