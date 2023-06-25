Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

CRK stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

