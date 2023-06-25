Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,815 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.42. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

