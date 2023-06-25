Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,215 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.