Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.