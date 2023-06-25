Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.