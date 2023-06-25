Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $5.89 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.