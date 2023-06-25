ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 57,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

COP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

