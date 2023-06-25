Contrasting Alpine 4 (ALPP) & Its Rivals

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) is one of 133 public companies in the “Conglomerates” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alpine 4 to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -12.02% -18.47% -9.43% Alpine 4 Competitors 92.53% 8.25% 4.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Conglomerates” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Conglomerates” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s peers have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 91 364 523 4 2.45

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,002.76%. As a group, “Conglomerates” companies have a potential upside of 86.44%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -4.16 Alpine 4 Competitors $20.37 billion $649.52 million -58.98

Alpine 4’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpine 4 peers beat Alpine 4 on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

