Contrasting Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.89 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 3.49

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 667.05%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

