Contrasting Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Aedifica NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 2 0 2.13 Aedifica NV/SA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Aedifica NV/SA has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Aedifica NV/SA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aedifica NV/SA is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Aedifica NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $847.13 million 8.32 $426.93 million $1.15 26.17 Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Aedifica NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 32.26% 7.13% 2.90% Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Aedifica NV/SA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U. K.

About Aedifica NV/SA

(Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.7 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 3 billion as of 9 May 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.