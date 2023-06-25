Contrasting Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 Alphabet 0 1 16 0 2.94

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sportradar Group and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $132.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.88 million 17.29 $11.48 million $0.04 299.75 Alphabet $284.61 billion 5.49 $59.97 billion $4.49 27.40

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Sportradar Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

