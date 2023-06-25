Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,896 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $69,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $4,022,323. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.