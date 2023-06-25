Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $45,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE KW opened at $15.50 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

