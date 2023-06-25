Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 136,508 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $73,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.