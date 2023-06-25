Corp Danaos Acquires 44,800 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.37 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.