Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

