Crane Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crane Advisory LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for about 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

