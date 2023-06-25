Crane Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crane Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

