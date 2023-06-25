Critical Comparison: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (CGUSY) and Its Rivals

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Casino, Guichard-Perrachon to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 1120 2753 3008 114 2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 667.05%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 104.81%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors 2.08% 14.38% 4.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A 3.49 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Competitors $29.50 billion $659.63 million 188.75

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon rivals beat Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

