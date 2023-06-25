Critical Survey: Oxurion (TBGNF) vs. Its Rivals

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 479 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxurion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 998 2615 8355 96 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 130.63%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $291.15 million $22.22 million -92.64

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxurion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -1,071.18% -100.08% -29.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

