CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 229,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

