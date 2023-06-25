D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $135.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $120.96.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

