D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $135.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $120.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
