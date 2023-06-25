Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 34,885 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average of $277.42. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

