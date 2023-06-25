Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.64 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

