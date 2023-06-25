Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.02 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

LHX stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

