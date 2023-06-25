Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 0.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

