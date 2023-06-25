DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

