Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $331,254.52 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DKL opened at $56.15 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

