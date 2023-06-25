Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

