Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.