Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

DHC stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,944,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

