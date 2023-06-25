Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 65.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

