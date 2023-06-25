eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

