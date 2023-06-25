eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

