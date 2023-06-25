Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) versus Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Head to Head Comparison

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Strength and Emerson Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerson Electric 0 6 11 0 2.65

Emerson Electric has a consensus price target of $98.39, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Emerson Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerson Electric is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $649,000.00 74.32 N/A N/A N/A Emerson Electric $20.31 billion 2.44 $3.23 billion $8.13 10.66

This table compares Interactive Strength and Emerson Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Emerson Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A Emerson Electric 27.35% 16.94% 7.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Emerson Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Emerson Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc. provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc. is based in AUSTIN, TX.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. It serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, life sciences, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain their operations for enhancing performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment offers residential and commercial heating and air conditioning products, such as reciprocating and scroll compressors; system protector and flow control devices; standard, programmable, and Wi-Fi thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; and temperature sensors and controls. It also provides reciprocating, scroll, and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls; and environmental control systems. In addition, this segment offers air conditioning, refrigeration, and lighting control technologies, as well as facility design and product management, site commissioning, facility monitoring, and energy modeling services; and tools for professionals and homeowners. The company was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

