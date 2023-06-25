Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $799.50.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $746.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.22. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

